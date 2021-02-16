Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini likely to join Indian team for 3rd Test vs England

Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini are likely to join the Indian squad from the third Test in England, scheduled to be hosted by Ahmedabad from February 24. Both Shami and Saini were out of the Indian squad for the first two Tests due to injuries but have now recovered.

The Indian selectors are all set to announce the squad for the last two Tests against England soon and could also announce the team for the five-match T20I series that follows the longest format of the game, according to a report in TOI.

Shami had returned to India after fracturing his right arm during the first Test in Adelaide while Saini injured his groin in the final Test in Brisbane.

“Saini is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He has bowling at full tilt. The Delhi selectors wanted to have his services for the Vijay Hazare Trophy but Saini was asked to stay back at NCA as he is likely to join the team in Ahmedabad,” a BCCI source told TOI.

Shami had resumed bowling a week ago and is nearing full fitness whereas Umesh Yadav has started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after recovering from a calf injury. According to the report in TOI, the Indian team management is keen on keeping Saini fresh for the T20I series.

The report adds that Rishabh Pant is also likely to return to the Indian limited-overs squad after his great run of form in Test cricket whereas Suryakumar Yadav could be added to the T20I squad.

The BCCI is also keen on making an "A" pool ahead of the T20I World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by India later in the year with the likes of Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan and Siddharth Kaul in the fray.

“This is the reason they were asked to report NCA for fitness tests. These players have been informed that they will be in standbys for the India T20I team. This is the reason why Rana wasn’t made the captain of the Delhi team for the Vijay Hazare tournament. These players could be called into Indian team anytime. They will be essentially appearing for trials,” the BCCI source added as quoted by TOI.