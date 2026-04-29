/Mohamed Salah Farewell: Liverpool expect star winger to be fit for ‘Last Dance’

Liverpool expect their modern-day great, Mohamed Salah, to attain full fitness for his Anfield farewell, amid reports of him having already played his final game for the defending Premier League champions due to a suspected hamstring injury. Salah, who will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after nine years at the club, walked off in despair during his team’s 3-1 home win over Crystal Palace last Saturday. Despite fears that the mighty Egyptian might not feature in any of the remaining four league matches, Liverpool is sweating on the results of his scans to determine the issue.

However, a club statement on Wednesday (Apr 29) read, "Liverpool FC can confirm Mohamed Salah is expected to be available to play again before the end of this season.

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"The issue that caused his withdrawal has now been confirmed as a minor muscle injury. It is, however, anticipated Salah will return to action ahead of 2025-26's conclusion and his departure from the Reds this summer,” it continued.



Meanwhile, Salah arrived from Roma in 2017 and has made more than 400 appearances for Liverpool to date, with his 257 goals for the Merseysiders leaving him third in the club's all-time goalscorers chart behind Ian Rush (346 goals) and Roger Hunt (285).

Salah has won four Premier League Golden Boots and starred for Liverpool in both their 2019/20 and 2024/25 title triumphs, as well as lifting the 2019 Champions League trophy.



His Liverpool honours also include a Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.



But with the goals drying up, his future at Anfield became the subject of intense speculation after a dramatic bust-up with Liverpool manager Arne Slot in December. He accused Liverpool of throwing him "under the bus" after he was benched for three games in a row and said that he had no relationship with the Dutch boss.



As things stand, Liverpool is currently fourth in the Premier League table, with four games remaining this season -- starting with Sunday's clash against arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford -- and on course to compete in next term's Champions League.