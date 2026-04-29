/RCB's Virat Kohli collabs with AC Milan star Christian Pulisic as race for IPL 2026 Playoffs heats up

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli and his teammates were seen wearing AC Milan kits as the defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions collaborated with the Italian football giants. AC Milan, currently third in the Italian Serie A are poised to finish in the Champions League spots while the title is out of reach. The star collaboration saw USA captain Christian Pulisic don RCB colours as netizens were treated to a surprise by sportswear giants Puma on Wednesday (April 29).

Star collaboration on cards

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In Milan, Pulisic rocked the new RCB jersey, picking up a cricket bat and swapping dribbles for a drive, while Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt, from India, returned the exchange with a cool football trick. Playing out across two cities and two sporting worlds, the moment connected elite athletes and teams through a shared competitive edge. Reacting to the crossover, Kohli said, “Iconic clubs do iconic collabs. Ciao.”

Bringing together AC Milan, seven-time European champions, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, reigning Indian champions, the moment places the star-studded RCB jersey at the centre of global sporting culture.

ALSO READ | From Rohit Sharma to Sanju Samson, 5 highest individual scores in a lost chase in IPL

With Milan’s legacy and Pulisic’s star power in play, the exchange takes the jersey beyond cricket and into the world of elite European football. Fittingly, AC Milan’s origins trace back to its founding as a football and cricket club, making this crossover a nod to the club’s multi-sport roots.

Built on behaviour where fans take the jersey beyond matchdays and into everyday life, #RCBEverywhere sees PUMA turn that instinct into a global movement. By placing the RCB jersey in new environments and unexpected sporting contexts, the brand continues to amplify how far fandom can travel, connecting cultures, communities and disciplines through a single symbol.

ALSO READ | From Cameron Green to Liam Livingstone, 5 most expensive players in IPL 2026 auctions

RCB take on GT

RCB are next in action on Thursday, where they face the Gujarat Titans, with another win also sees them taking a step closer to the IPL 2026 Playoffs. RCB currently sit second with 12 points from eight matches and have so far lost only two matches in the entire season. They are one of the favourites to reach the IPL 2026 Playoffs and also win the whole thing.