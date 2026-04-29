Mumbai Indians (MI) were seen wearing black armbands in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) contest against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday (April 29). Playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, MI opted to bat first, having won the toss. Captain Hardik Pandya opted to bat first as they try to regain form during IPL 2026, having won only once after the opening clash of the season.

MI players wear black armbands

“Due to the untimely demise of our support staff’s daughter, Mumbai Indians players will wear black arm bands today, in remembrance and solidarity with the family,” a statement released on the Mumbai Indians’ social media handle read.

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While the identity of the staff member was undisclosed, the franchise stood by its values and principles and showed solidarity.

This is not the first time teams have been wearing black armbands. RCB were seen wearing black armbands in solidarity for 11 people who lost their lives in the deadly stampede during their victory parade last year. RCB paid tribute in the opening match of this season.

Punjab Kings also wore black armbands after 11 people from Ludhiana drowned in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

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Mumbai Indians make four changes

The Mumbai Indians made four changes to the Playing XI after their latest defeat to CSK by 103. Riley Rickleton and Trent Boult were the big names who came in, while Quinton de Kock was the notable absentee. Interestingly, the previous instance of a team winning the toss and opting to bat in a night game at Wankhede (all T20s) was back in IPL 2023. RR posted 212/7 batting first in that game courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal's 124 (62), but lost by six wickets with three balls remaining.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar