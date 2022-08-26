Moderna comes under-fire after Novak Djokovic withdraws from US Open due to Covid protocol

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently dropping a bombshell, Djokovic revealed that he was pulling himself out of the upcoming US Open. He offered his fans some insight into the decision with a recent post on Twitter.

He declared that he will be unable to travel to New York to compete in the tournament due to the strict COVID-19 prevention mandates that the government has issued in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

While myriads of fans has voiced their anger, blaming the government for taking away people's liberty to choose their own faith, a faction of fans has hurled a significant amount of hate at Moderna, which is most notably recognized as a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer.

Moderna one of the main sponsors for the US Open were never going to let Djokovic play let alone hand the trophy to an unvaccinated player!!



The levels of corruption & infiltration that tennis has dropped to is absolutely ridiculous!!

Fans alleged that Moderna has a major role in Djokovic being forced to withdraw from the US Open. It was recently revealed that Moderna had moved to sponsor the US Open in a bid to show fans that they did a lot more than just vaccinate people against the COVID-19 virus.

With @moderna_tx on the list of US Open sponsors 2022, is it a surprise that Novak #Djokovic can’t play?



Is this the reason they didn’t apply for an exemption? (Apart from wanting to help *certain* other players?)



Come on! It's as clear as day

In addition, the company hopes to spread awareness about its mRNA technology. Moderna aims to do so by setting up a booth that will be present throughout the duration of the tournament. With these efforts, the company will hope to encourage people to visit their website to learn more about the virus and how to fight it.

Fans took to Twitter in hordes to point out how an unvaccinated player laying claim to the title of a tournament that is being sponsored by a company whose claim to fame is the COVID-19 vaccine itself may hurt the image of the company.