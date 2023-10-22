MLB: Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu banned two games for throwing at Ranger Adolis Garcia

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu was issued a two-game ban by Major League Baseball on Saturday for intentionally throwing at Texas slugger Adolis Garcia in a playoff victory Friday.

Garcia, whose prior home run had given Texas the lead, was struck in the side by an Abreu fastball in the eighth inning to spark a melee that cleared both benches in a game the visiting Astros eventually won 5-4.

Defending champion Houston seized a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series with game six on Sunday in Houston.

After an upset Garcia had to be restrained by teammates, he and Abreu were ejected from the game along with Astros manager Dusty Baker, who argued in vain Houston would not want another Texas baserunner in that situation.

Abreu's suspension would start with game six on Sunday unless he appeals the punishment. If so, any discipline would not apply until the appeal process is completed.

Abreu, Garcia and Baker also were each fined an undisclosed amount, as were pitchers Matt Bush of Texas and Lance McCullers of Houston for their roles in the on-field scuffle.

Bush and McCullers are prohibited from sitting on their team's bench for the remainder of the series.

All six umpires said they believed Abreu intentionally threw the ball at Garcia, with punishment from MLB taking into account the dangerous nature of the pitch and possible player safety issues.

