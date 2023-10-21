Premier League: Man City return to summit after Liverpool win derby; wins for Newcastle, Wolves

Manchester City beat Brighton 2-1 on Saturday to return to the Premier League summit and end Liverpool's brief stay at the top after their victory in the Merseyside derby.

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Jurgen Klopp's men beat 10-man Everton 2-0 in the early kick-off at Anfield, extending their dominance over their struggling neighbours.

But champions City put their recent wobble behind them as they saw off high-flying Brighton thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

Arsenal can become the fourth team to top the table on Saturday if they beat Chelsea in the early evening kick-off.

Liverpool had fortune on their side at home.

Everton's Ashley Young was sent off before half-time for two bookable offences, while Ibrahima Konate escaped a second booking in the second half with the game still goalless.

Liverpool struggled to make their man advantage count, but finally achieved the breakthrough 15 minutes from time when Salah smashed home from the penalty spot after Michael Keane handled.

Salah was then teed up by Darwin Nunez to make the points safe deep into stoppage time.

Everton manager Sean Dyche was angry about the decision not to send Konate off.

"I have no clue how he didn't feel it was a bookable offence," he said.

"I like to think there are a lot of fair-minded people here today who are stunned that wasn't a second yellow card."

Even Klopp said he could understand Everton's frustration at a lack of consistency from referee Craig Pawson.

But the three points mean the Reds have lost just one of their last 29 Merseyside derbies and remain unbeaten at Anfield in front of a crowd against Everton since 1999.

City end mini-slump

City, who had lost their previous two league games, dominated the first half of their match at the Etihad against Brighton, taking the lead through Alvarez in the seventh minute.

Jeremy Doku was the creator as he reached the byline and pulled back for Alvarez to tuck home his seventh of the season from 12 yards.

Haaland ended his brief goal drought by doubling City's lead 12 minutes later, driving home a fierce left-footed shot from just outside the area.

But it was a different story after the break and Brighton pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute.

Moments after Alvarez failed with an attempt to catch Jason Steele off his line, the ball was quickly sent upfield and, after Kaoru Mitoma's attempted pass was blocked, Ansu Fati tucked home.

City defender Manuel Akanji was sent off in the closing minutes but they held on to win despite late pressure.

Newcastle, whose early-season struggles are now a distant memory, romped to a 4-0 win against sorry Crystal Palace, with goals from Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson.

The win, their fourth in five Premier League matches, lifts Eddie Howe's men to fifth in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Brentford beat Burnley 3-0 while Wolves came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 thanks to a late winner from Sasa Kalajdzic.

Luton recovered from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United play bottom club Sheffield United in the late kick-off, with Old Trafford in mourning over the death of club great Bobby Charlton.

Tottenham, who started the day at the top, are not in action until Monday, when they host Fulham.

