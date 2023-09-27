MLB: Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles legend, dies at 86

Baltimore Orioles legend Brooks Robinson, considered among the greatest defensive third basemen in Major League Baseball history, has died at age 86, the team announced on Tuesday.

Robinson, an 18-time MLB All-Star, helped the Orioles win World Series crowns in 1966 and 1971 and captured 16 consecutive American League Gold Gloves as the top fielding third baseman from 1960-1975.

He played an MLB-record 23 seasons with the same club from 1955-1977 and when he retired his 2,870 games at third base were the most by any player at one position.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson," a statement from the club and his family said. "An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community and the sport of baseball."

Robinson was known for spectacular diving stops of line drives in baseball's "hot corner" that earned him the nickname "Human Vacuum Cleaner" and for amazing throw outs at first base.

A moment of silence was held for Robinson before Tuesday's home game against Washington, where the stadium announcer read a tribute to his epic career.

"Brooks Robinson truly was 'Mr. Oriole,'" the tribute said. "Third basemen from all levels of the game will forever look to Brooks for inspiration."

Famed Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer, a television commentator for the club, broke down in tears as he spoke about his former teammate.

"I don't think we're ever really going to lose him," Palmer said. "For all of us that knew him, he was the best. We all know how special a person he was."

Robinson, whose jersey number 5 was retired by the Orioles, was the 1964 American League Most Valuable Player and the 1970 World Series MVP, when the Orioles beat Cincinnati for the title.

He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983, the first time a third baseman was inducted in his first opportunity, after a career in which he batted .267 with 2,848 hits, 268 home runs and 1,357 runs batted in.

