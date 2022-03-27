Mithali Raj reacts to retirement rumours after Women's WC 2022 elimination

The Indian women’s cricket team crashed out of the ongoing World Cup competition on Sunday as they were defeated in a closely contested match against South Africa by three wickets.

Following the defeat, skipper Mithali Raj was asked about her future with the team and the 39-year-old had a clear answer for the journalists during the virtual post-match press conference.

"You've not given me even an hour to think about my future, to go through and process what has just happened today."

"When you have a disappointment and in the campaign which ends like this in a World Cup where you've really prepared very hard over a year, it takes time to accept and then probably move on from there. Whatever the future holds for each and every player, so I've not really thought about my future," Mithali said according to PTI.

Mithali has played six ODI World Cups for India till now.

A crucial moment of the match came in the final over as Deepti Sharma dismissed Mignon du Preez but the third umpire said that it was a no-ball. Du Preez clinch the game with a boundary on the next ball.

Speaking about the last over, Mithali said, "Somewhere these no-balls have not been working in India's remember. I remember the game against Australia, there also it was the last over but I guess having Deepti as a batter and even as a bowler, she did not play in the last few ODIs but the way she bowled today was exceptional."

"She brought all her experience of playing in India and overseas. Jhulan Goswami gets a lot of experience in the bowling department, but not having her and bringing in Deepti, the way she bowls in the limited-overs format. She had a clarity of how to bowl in the final over," she said as quoted by PTI.