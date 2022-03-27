'It wasn't just the no ball' - Virender Sehwag reacts to India's Women's WC 2022 heartbreak

It was a game of fine margins as a crucial no-ball call in the final over meant that India were eliminated from the 2022 Women’s World Cup after losing to South Africa. With 3 runs need from 2 balls, Deepti Sharma dismissed Mignon du Preez as Harmanpreet Kaur took the catch at long-off.

However, the celebration was short lived as the third umpire confirmed that it was a no-ball and du Preez scored a boundary off the very next ball to end India’s dreams of reaching the knockout stage.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to console the Indian women’s cricket team after the defeat and said that sometimes ‘an inch costs moments that took a decade to achieve’.

“It wasn't just the no ball which cost India the game today but sometimes an inch costs moments that takes decades to achieve and are possibly once in a lifetime achievement for many players. Disappointing end to India's campaign #IndvSA #cwc22,” Sehwag posted on his account.

Batting first, India were able to post a total of 274 for the loss of seven wickets thanks to brilliant contributions from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma who stitched together a 91-run partnership for the opening wicket. Skipper Mithali Raj capitalized on the foundation and scored her 64th fifty.

While bowling, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Harmanpreet took two wickets each but Laura Wolvaardt started well and du Preez played another brilliant knock to guide South Africa to victory. Du Preez came to bat at a difficult situation and her 52-run knock earned her the Player of the Match award.