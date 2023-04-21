Mickey Arthur's appointment as PCB's new Director of Cricket baffles Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Rajs is baffled by the appointment of Mickey Arthur as the new Director of Cricket. On Thursday, the PCB announced the much-awaited appointment of the former head coach to take over the new role for an undisclosed period.

Raja, who unceremoniously got removed as the PCB chief following England's historic Test tour of Pakistan in December last year, launched a scathing attack on the board over Arthur's selection, calling it 'as crazy as a clown in a village circus'.

Speaking with Cricbuzz, Raja said, "A first-of-its-kind coach/director of cricket picked to run Pakistan cricket remotely, whose loyalty is first with his county job than Pakistan cricket. This is as crazy as a clown in a village circus."

He further tore into the board's call to bring back Najam Sethi as the new boss, claiming that Sethi doesn't understand the game and probably was never good enough to break into a club XI.

"A PCB chairman who doesn't understand cricket probably was not even good enough to make it to the XI in a club game, heads a cabal of political, petty-minded club runners for a management committee to run Pakistan cricket affairs, who are on a Rs 12 lakhs a month salary," Raja added.

As reported earlier, Arthur will work with the Pakistan Men's Cricket team remotely - meaning he will be involved in designing, formulating and even overseeing strategies for the team, but will not be present with them physically, owing to his commitment with the Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

"He (Arthur) will also be a part of the coaching staff for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, away tour to Australia and home series against the West Indies. He will also be present with the side for Pakistan's matches against India in the ACC Asia Cup," the PCB said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.