IPL 2023, Match 29th: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad - Match preview and result prediction

Chennai Super Kings will host SunRisers Hyderabad in Match 29 of IPL 2023 on Friday. MS Dhoni's side is brimming with confidence after its latest win over RCB in an away clash at M Chinnaswamy, while SRH is coming off from a defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians. With both teams filled with quality spinners, this contest at MA Chidambaram Stadium will be mouth-watering for everyone.

Chennai has struggled to field their best XI owing to injuries to several first-team players. However, with England's Ben Stokes now deemed to fit to get into contention, it will be interesting to see whom he replaces. Since the match is played at Chepauk, both turners Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali are expected to retain their places. That leaves MS Dhoni with Devon Conway, who is among runs at the top, and Matheesha Pathirana, the match-winner for CSK against RCB, to make a choice from if Stokes is to return to the XI.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube are in excellent touch and will provide stability in the middle order. Ravindra Jadeja hasn't fared bad either, and same could be said for skipper Dhoni, who has smoked some incredible sixes during his limited time on crease this season.

On the other hand, SRH has an excellent spin-bowling attack to boost their confidence ahead of this crucial tie. With Mayank Markande, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein and local boy Washington Sundar, captain Aiden Markram might have a selection headache heading into this match. The pace battery of Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan are also there to further threaten CSK at their home.

SRH's batting department looks sorted, with all eyes on Englishman Harry Brook, who had earlier scored his maiden IPL hundred against KKR. Rahul Tripathi and Markram are also in good touch, with Heinrich Klaasen showing signs of dominating lower down the order.

Result Prediction -

Given how strong CSK is playing at home and with the spin resources they have, they will start as favourites against SunRisers.

Predicted XIs of both teams -

CSK - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana and Akash Singh