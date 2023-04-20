IPL 2023: DC finally break duck for season, beat KKR by four wickets in low-scoring thriller

Delhi Capitals (DC) finally broke the duck for the season as they registered their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, having got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium. In a low-scoring affair, DC were made to sweat while chasing the 128-run target as they won the contest with four balls to spare. Skipper David Warner was the architect of the win for DC as he top-scored with 57 runs.

DC finally off the mark

Chasing 128, the hosts made a decent start with Warner and Prithvi Shaw (13) as the pair put together an opening stand of 38 runs. While Shaw was dismissed in the powerplay, Warner continued his exploits wickets kept on tumbling at the other end. While the likes of Mitchell Marsh (2) and Philip Salt (5) did not make big contributions, it was the helpful knocks of Manish Pandey (21) and Axar Patel (19) that steered DC home in the final over. Alongside Axar, Lalit Yadav remained unbeaten on four for DC as they registered their first win of the season.

DC keep KKR at bay

Fiery spells from Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav helped Delhi Capitals bundle out Kolkata Knight Riders for 127 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

For DC, Ishant, Axar, Nortje and Kuldeep bagged two wickets respectively while Mukesh Kumar scalped one. For KKR, Jason Roy scored the highest with 43 off 39 while Andre Russell played an unbeaten crucial knock of 38 in 31 deliveries. KKR threw wickets away in the powerplay and paid the price as they were only able to post 127 runs on the scoreboard. Opted to field first, Delhi Capitals bowlers got the better of KKR by dismissing Kolkata's three batters in under powerplay.

After registering their first win of the campaign Delhi will look for another win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, April 24 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. On the flip side, having lost three matches in a row KKR will look to get back to winning ways against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday at the Eden Gardens.

