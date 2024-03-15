A place in the final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 is up for grabs as defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator clash on Friday (Mar 15). This will be the second consecutive meeting between the sides in three days, having also met in the final league match of the season where RCB won by seven wickets. The win, however, did not make any difference for the champions as they finished second in the league phase and will be the designated home team during Friday’s clash.

A win for Mumbai on Friday will see a repeat of the WPL 2023 edition final while RCB will try to put behind a poor 2023 season. Mumbai have a proud head-to-head record against RCB, having won three matches during the two seasons. However, the champions will be aware of Ellyse Perry’s threat having bagged figures of 15/6 and scoring 40 unbeaten in the last league match.