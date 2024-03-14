T20 World Cup 2024: ICC to release additional tickets for 13 matches on March 19

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to release a new batch of tickets for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA as announced on Thursday (Mar 14). The ICC will release additional tickets for 13 matches of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday (March 19) including India’s matches against Ireland and co-hosts USA. The pool also contains the two semifinals which will be held in the West Indies.

ICC to release additional tickets

“We are delighted to have worked with our commercial partners to be able to release these additional tickets to 51 matches to ensure that we are accommodating as many fans as possible at every ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 fixture," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley, said.

The T20 World Cup will have an expanded version with 20 teams qualifying for the major event in the West Indies and the USA. The T20 World Cup will feature debut campaigns for the USA, Canada and Uganda. Like the previous few tournaments, both India and Pakistan will meet in the group stage, guaranteeing a clasico which will take place on June 9 in New York.

India’s schedule

The 2007 T20 World Cup champions will start their campaign against Ireland followed by the Pakistan clash in New York. India will then take on hosts USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively before entering the Super 8 stage. Both India and Pakistan will be the favourites to make the Super 8 stage with three teams getting eliminated in the group stages.

India’s T20 World Cup schedule

India vs Ireland, June 5

India vs Pakistan, June 9

India vs USA, June 12

India vs Canada, June 15

What is the format

Twenty teams will be divided into four groups of five teams each with every team playing four matches. The group winners and group runners-up will make the Super 8 stage of the competition. The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each in the Super 8 stage. At this stage, every team will play three matches each with the group winner and group runners-up moving to the semifinals.

The T20 World Cup semi-finals will take place on June 26 and June 27 in Guyana and Trinidad respectively. Barbados will host the final on June 29.