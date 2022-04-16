MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants clash?

A lot has gone wrong for Mumbai Indians (MI) so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as the Rohit Sharma-led side continues searching for their first win of the season. Mumbai Indians are no strangers to making slow starts but they have struggled for consistency so far this year and will be hoping to open their account when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 26 on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians have lacked balance in their squad and have failed to nail their ideal combination in the playing XI. While their batters have failed to fire as a unit, the bowlers have been far from the best. The likes of Tymal Mills, Daniel Sams and Basil Thampi among others have not managed to pick wickets at regular intervals.

With the bat, skipper Rohit Sharma and star all-rounder Kieron Pollard's form has been disappointing. All-rounder Tim David, who they went big for at the mega auction this year, has also failed to impress and was dropped after the first few matches. Mumbai Indians will be up against a balanced Lucknow side, who have been enjoying a great run in their debut campaign.

Lucknow Super Giants have so far managed three wins and two losses in their first five matches and have got the likes of Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis back to further strengthen their playing XI. Both Stoinis and Holder can contribute with the bat and the ball and are expected to play a key role for the KL Rahul-led side.

Lucknow's biggest concern has been captain Rahul's form as the star Indian batter is yet to notch up a big knock in the tournament and was dismissed on a duck in their last game against Rajasthan Royals. Rahul will be looking to bounce back against a misfiring Mumbai Indians bowling attack.

Both Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are heading into the clash having faced defeats in their respective last games. The two teams will be looking to return to winning ways when they lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 prediction:

Mumbai Indians will be returning to more familiar surroundings in Mumbai when they take on Lucknow at the Brabourne Stadium. They might not have managed to get off the mark so far this season but the five-time champions have the firepower and the experience to come out on top against Lucknow Super Giants.