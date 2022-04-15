IPL 2022: Former India cricketer criticises Rajasthan Royals decision to bat Ravichandran Ashwin at No 3

It was a surprising move by Rajasthan Royals to send Ravichandran Ashwin at the No 3 position during their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Gujarat Titans.

With Devdutt Pallikal losing his wicket, RR went with the surprising option to promote the veteran all-rounder but the experiment did not work as he was dismissed after making just eight runs in as many balls.

Ashwin was used as a floater for Chennai Super Kings earlier if this was the first time that he was promoted to No 3. Former Indian cricket team player Sanjay Manjrekar was not happy with the move and called it ‘baffling’ and ‘ridiculous’ as RR slumped to defeat against Gujarat Titans.

Also read | IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar ruled out due to injury

"Especially when Sanju Samson is the next guy in, you did not like him at No.4, but then you had Yashasvi Jaiswal, but you dropped him. You had the option of sending Samson to No.3 with Buttler going the way he was. I can understand something out of the box, like pinch-hitter when there are two steady batters.”

“But Buttler was going hell for leather, but then you sent in Ashwin. It was a bizarre move. I think Ashwin was sent as a pinch-hitter but there was no need for it because you do that when the score is 215-220 and you slightly doubt your ability to score that quickly, so you need someone out there to set the cat among the pigeons," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

Also read | IPL 2022 match prediction: Who will win KKR vs SRH encounter?

"But with Buttler, the way he started, there was no need for it and you also send a message to the opposition that you are slightly insecure about the score, that we have to try something dramatically different, plus the fact that a wicket that falls, there is something psychological to it. I think it was a ridiculous move, " he added.