IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar ruled due to back injury

Chennai Super Kings did not have a good start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and things are looking worse as their big money pick Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the competition due to a persistent back injury, a statement released by the IPL authorities stated on Friday.

CSK have won just one game till now and with four defeats, there are ninth in the IPL points table.

Chahar, who was picked for INR 14 crore, was a major part of the side during their title winning seasons in 2018 and 2021. There were a few hopes of him making a return from injury as he was practicing in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) but that hope was quashed by the announcement.

Chahar picked up the injury during the third T20I encounter against West Indies when he suffered a quadricep tear. This injury can result in him missing the 2022 T20 World Cup for India.

In other injury news, Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a major loss in the pace department as fast bowler Rashik Salam was ruled out following a lower back injury. Salam was included for the last two games for KKR and he will be replaced by Harshit Rana, as stated by the official announcement.

Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart also suffered a setback after he tested positive for COVID-19 and this also presents a major concern for the IPL authorities as a problem with the safety bubble can actually result in a disruption for the tournament.