MI vs DC, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match?

The IPL 2021 edition has entered the business end with only 11 games left in the group stages before the playoffs commence. Match 46 will see the five-time winners and defending champions Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) face the second-ranked Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Saturday afternoon (October 2).

Both sides are entering the game with different agendas. While the MI franchise have struggled with back-to-back losses before reviving their campaign to an extend with a win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS), they still have a long way to go before finalising a spot in the last-four. They need to win all games and, thus, will come hard versus the DC camp.

DC, on the other hand, are now assured of the playoffs spot. However, they need to keep winning in order to remain in the top-two. They will be eager to get back to winning ways after a 3-wicket loss versus the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous outing.

Match prediction: Run-making hasn't been easy at Sharjah in this season. Hence, both sides will continue to chase the 'winning totals' in match 46. In terms of head-to-head, MI lead DC 16-13 and were also unbeaten versus the opposition during IPL 2020. Nonetheless, DC will be playing their second game on the trot at Sharjah and, thus, are expected to learn from their mistakes and smartly apply themselves in the middle; something they didn't do versus KKR.

Given that MI have still not looked at their best, and are dealing with batting woes in the powerplays and death overs, DC still have an edge ahead of their face-off with MI. However, MI can take much confidence from the overall encounters versus Delhi to earn their second successive win.