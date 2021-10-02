IPL 2021, MI vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals?

Match 46 of the IPL 2021 edition will see two teams with contrasting fortunes lock horns with each other. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will meet the defending champions and five-time winners Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. While the Pant-led side have now qualified for the playoffs, for the third season in a row, they will not like to take things lightly and look to end at the top-two in the points table.

On the other hand, Rohit-led MI still have lots of work to do despite their 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last outing. With the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders and PBKS still fighting for the fourth-spot, MI need to win all their remaining games for qualifications else at 14 points they might miss out on a last-four finish.

It will be interesting to see if the MI middle and lower-order can once again contribute like they did in the game vs PBKS. On the other hand, DC have been hit by injuries of Marcus Stoinis and Prithvi Shaw. Hence, their team combination versus MI will keep their fans on the edge of their seats before the toss.

