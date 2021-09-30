IPL 2021: DC spinner R Ashwin opens up on heated altercation with KKR stars Eoin Morgan, Tim Southee

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Sep 30, 2021, 04:31 PM(IST)

IPL 2021: R Ashwin spat with KKR captain Eoin Morgan. Photo | BCCI Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

IPL 2021: R Ashwin has been in the news following his heated exchange with Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee during DC vs KKR clash.

R Ashwin had a heated exchange with Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee during match 41 of the IPL 2021 edition between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sharjah on Tuesday (September 28). The incident happened during DC's innings when a Rahul Tripathi throw ricocheted off Pant and the wily off-spinner Ashwin tried to steal a single in the process. 

Thus, this didn't please Morgan and Southee as the two had a verbal spat with Ashwin following the spin-bowling all-rounder's dismissal. Even Pant joined in to defend his teammate before former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik came in the middle and tried to play the peace-maker. As the matter has once again led to talks regarding the 'Spirit of Cricket', Ashwin finally opened up on the whole controversy in a series of tweets on Thursday (September 30). Here's what the DC spinner wrote:

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag takes a dig at Eoin Morgan following KKR captain's heated exchange with R Ashwin

×
×
×
×
×
×

ALSO READ | R Ashwin reacts sharply after rumours of him complaining against Virat Kohli, to the BCCI, goes viral

Talking about the DC versus KKR clash, the latter won the toss and asked DC to bat first. None of the Delhi batters managed to get going for long as they only managed 127-9 as Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine and Lockie Ferguson took two wickets apiece. In reply, KKR were made to work hard for their runs but vital knocks from Nitish Rana, Narine and Shubman Gill led them to a 3-wicket win with 10 balls to spare.

DC are at the second position in the points table whereas KKR occupy the fourth spot following their win over Delhi.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Oct 14, 2021 | 2nd T20I
England in Pakistan, 2 T20I Series, 2021
PAK
 VS
ENG
Match Cancelled
Full Scorecard →
Oct 13, 2021 | 1st T20I
England in Pakistan, 2 T20I Series, 2021
PAK
 VS
ENG
Match Cancelled
Full Scorecard →
Read in App