IPL 2021: DC spinner R Ashwin opens up on heated altercation with KKR stars Eoin Morgan, Tim Southee

R Ashwin had a heated exchange with Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee during match 41 of the IPL 2021 edition between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sharjah on Tuesday (September 28). The incident happened during DC's innings when a Rahul Tripathi throw ricocheted off Pant and the wily off-spinner Ashwin tried to steal a single in the process.

Thus, this didn't please Morgan and Southee as the two had a verbal spat with Ashwin following the spin-bowling all-rounder's dismissal. Even Pant joined in to defend his teammate before former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik came in the middle and tried to play the peace-maker. As the matter has once again led to talks regarding the 'Spirit of Cricket', Ashwin finally opened up on the whole controversy in a series of tweets on Thursday (September 30). Here's what the DC spinner wrote:

1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh.

2. Will I run if I see it!?

Of course I will and I am allowed to.

3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was?

Of course NOT.

4. Did I fight?

No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves.

In Morgan or Southee's world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the

right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory.



What’s even more surprising is the fact that people are discussing this and also trying to talk about who is the good and bad person here!



To all the 'Cricket is a gentleman's game' fans in the house':

There are millions of cricketers with several thought processes that play this great game to make it their careers, teach them that an extra run taken due to a poor throw aimed to get you out can make your career and an extra yard stolen by the non striker can break your career

Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere.

Give your heart and soul on the field and play within the rules of the game and shake your hands once the game is over.



The above is the only 'spirit of the game' I understand.

Talking about the DC versus KKR clash, the latter won the toss and asked DC to bat first. None of the Delhi batters managed to get going for long as they only managed 127-9 as Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine and Lockie Ferguson took two wickets apiece. In reply, KKR were made to work hard for their runs but vital knocks from Nitish Rana, Narine and Shubman Gill led them to a 3-wicket win with 10 balls to spare.

DC are at the second position in the points table whereas KKR occupy the fourth spot following their win over Delhi.