IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag takes a dig at Eoin Morgan following KKR captain's heated exchange with R Ashwin

Match 41 of the IPL 2021 edition saw the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sharjah. While the DC franchise were favourites to win versus Eoin Morgan & Co., they conceded a three-wicket win to the KKR line-up in defence of a modest 128.

Though the IPL 2020 runners-up fought hard and gave their all, KKR managed to edge past them courtesy vital knocks from Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana. The clash, however, gained eyeballs for the heated exchange between R Ashwin and KKR captain Morgan. After Ashwin tried to sneak in a quick single when the ball ricocheted off his partner Pant, it didn't please bowler Tim Southee and Morgan.

Following his dismissal, Ashwin was, thus, caught in an altercation with Morgan and Southee as Dinesh Karthik played the peace-maker. After all this, former KKR captain opened up on the whole episode and told at the press conference, "I know that Rahul Tripathi threw the ball and it hit Rishabh Pant and then it ricocheted of that and Ashwin started to run. I do not think Morgan appreciates that, he is someone when the ball hits the batter, he expects them not to run because of the spirit of cricket."

As the episode as once again led to the never-ending talks around the 'Spirit of Cricket', former Indian opener-turned-commentator Virender Sehwag also reacted on the same. He took a jibe at England's limited-overs and KKR captain Morgan and tweeted, "On July 14th , 2019 when it ricocheted of Ben Stokes' bat in the final over, Mr. Morgan sat on a dharna outside Lord’s and refused to hold the World Cup trophy and New Zealand won. Haina? Bade aaye, ‘Doesn’t appreciate’ waale."

For the unversed, a similar such incident had happened in the 2019 ODI World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's. In the riveting final over, Martin Guptill's throw had hit Stokes' bat and went to the boundary as the runs were added to the eventual champions England's tally in their run-chase. Hence, Sehwag reminded Morgan of the CWC'19 final and has slammed him.

Talking about the current standings of both DC and KKR, the Pant-led franchise are at the second position with 16 points and are very much certain to qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, KKR find themselves at the fourth spot with three wins from four encounters ever since the season resumed in the UAE.