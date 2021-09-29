IPL 2021: T20 World Cup is 'irrelevant at this point of time,' says Mumbai Indians all-rounder

After Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets with an over to spare on Tuesday (September 28), MI's West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard said that ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to commence this year in October and November, is "irrelevant" at this point of time.

After MI registered their first victory of the UAE leg, Pollard said that he is trying to "stay in the present" and added that why to "deal about the T20 World Cup" now when we're playing the IPL.

"To be honest, I think the World Cup is irrelevant at this point of time. I think we're playing the IPL tournament and as an individual, you should think about the present and not too far ahead, because when you plan too far ahead, there are always other people with bigger plans than you," said Pollard as quoted by IANS.

Although, chances are lesser, but Mumbai Indians are back in playoff contention with the defending champions currently placed at the fifth in the eight-team table and next play Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

"So, with that, it's just a matter of trying to give these guys confidence to show, you know, that they've done it before and they will do it again, or find the problem of what is actually happening and try to find the best solution. So, that's all it could be. You talk about talking in the face and all of that sometimes; you just have to believe the guys," he added.

On being asked about the pitches, Pollard didn't want to get into the debate over the pitches for the T20 World Cup, saying the immediate task was to perform in the IPL.

He added, "As I just said, why deal about the T20 World Cup now when we're playing the IPL, Let's deal with the ones in the present and if this is the condition we have to play in to try to win a tournament then as individuals we need to sort of, adjust. You know people are going off about the pitches and the wickets, but at the end of it you can't just get what you want all the time."

"As a professional, as an athlete, you just need to adapt at different times. These sorts of excuses are for you guys to have headlines and say things about cricketers and pull strings at different times. So, for me personally, it's just about trying to stay in the present and deal with what's in front of me and what's in front of the team, Mumbai Indians," he further added.

Pollard, who completed his 300 wickets in T20, said that the milestone will remain special as he took two key wickets and hit an unbeaten 15 off seven balls in the match.

Pollard became the first player in history to achieve 300 wickets and 10,000 runs in T20 and said it should be an "important" boost for bowlers.

