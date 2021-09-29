IPL 2021: Why does he have to be that guy again, asks Shane Warne on R Ashwin-Eoin Morgan altercation

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has given his take on the altercation between KKR skipper Eoin Morgan and Delhi Capitals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during their IPL match on Tuesday and said the latter's act on the field was 'disgraceful'.

Ashwin and Morgan were involved in a heated exchange after the former was dismissed by Tim Southee in the last over of the DC innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. DC skipper Rishabh Pant and Ashwin had picked a second run off the last ball of the 19th over and that seemed to have irked the KKR outfit as some consider it to be against the guidelines of Fair Play to take a run when the ball thrown by the fielder ricochets off the batter.

"The world shouldn't be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It's pretty simple - it`s disgraceful & should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again ? I think @Eoin16had every right to nail him !!!!" tweeted Shane Warne.

Later, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik revealed the reason behind the altercation between both players on the field.

"I know that Rahul Tripathi threw the ball and it hit Rishabh Pant and then it ricocheted of that and Ashwin started to run. I do not think Morgan appreciates that, he is someone when the ball hits the batter, he expects them not to run because of the spirit of cricket. It is a very grey area, a very interesting topic. I have my own opinion on it but I can just say I am happy to play peacemaker and thing has come to a good standstill right now," said Karthik during a virtual post-match press conference.