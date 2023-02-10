Messi's brother issues an apology after tirade against Barcelona and Joan Laporta

Lionel Messi’s brother, Matias Messi has apologised for his recent remarks regarding Barcelona that incensed supporters across the world. Taking to Instagram, Matias said he was joking with his son and friends while making the statements.

“I want to apologise for what I said on social networks: I was just making jokes with my son and my friends. How am I going to think that of a club as big as Barcelona and their history, which has given a lot both to my family and Leo?" he said.

"For us, Catalonia is our second home and that is well known. I'm very sorry and I apologise to everyone, especially the Barcelona fans.”

Matias, in his tirade, had blamed Barcelona president Joan Laporta for his brother's unceremonious exit from the club. In a video clip that has since gone viral, Matias could be heard saying that Messi and family will not return to Barcelona, and if they did, Laporta will be kicked out.

"We will not go back to Barcelona. And if we do, we will do a good cleaning. Among them, get rid of Joan Laporta, ungrateful with everything that Messi gave to Barcelona."

However, what rubbed most of the supporters in the wrong way was Matias claiming that Barcelona as a club was not known before Messi started playing for it.

“I don’t know about you, but Barcelona became known thanks to Messi. Nobody knew about them before. Whoever’s had the chance to go to Barcelona and see the museum, you can see that the museum is Messi.”

After Matias' statement, Messi and his representatives distanced themselves from the controversy saying it was his personal opinion.

“Matias Messi ‘s opinion is nothing more than a personal and individual opinion made according to his thoughts and opinions, which does not have to coincide with that of Leo or other relatives," said Messi's representatives.

While Messi has been one of the greatest players to come out of Barcelona, the club has been known for several giants of the game previously.

Ronald Koeman, Johan Cruyff, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo amongst others are few of the popular names to have played for the Catalonian club prior to Messi.

