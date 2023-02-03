Will Lionel Messi play in 2026 World Cup? The Argentine gives a hint

After the penny has dropped, following Argentina's fairytale World Cup victory in Qatar, superstar Lionel Messi has weighed in on his future and if he can play in the 2026 World Cup.

In an interview with Diario Ole, an Argentine newspaper, the 35-year-old was open to playing another tournament, subject to a few caveats.

“Because of age it’ll be difficult to make 2026. I love playing football and while I feel like I’m in good shape and enjoying this, I’m going to keep at it," said Messi.

"It seems like a long time until the next World Cup, but it depends on how my career is going.”

After Messi won the World Cup in December last year, many believed that he would hang up his boots and announce retirement. However, Messi surprised everyone and said retirement was nowhere on the cards right now.

“No, I’m not going to retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina shirt," said Messi.

His sentiments were echoed by national team coach Lionel Scaloni who said the little magician can keep playing.

“If he wants to keep playing, he will be with us. He is more than entitled to decide whether he wants to keep playing for Argentina or not or what he wants to do with his career," said Scaloni.

“He is such a huge player for us. It is such a pleasure for us to coach him and his teammates. Everything he transmits to his teammates is unparalleled - something I’ve never seen before.”

The 2026 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. It will be an expanded World Cup with 48 nations challenging for the shiny, golden trophy.

If Messi makes it to North America, he will be attempting to break the record for most goals scored in World Cups, currently held by German Miroslav Klose (16).

(With inputs from agencies)