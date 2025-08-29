/Messi to not play in FIFA World Cup 2026? Argentina star gears up for 'very special match' at home

Lionel Messi is one of the most famous footballers not only today but of all time. His every move is tracked by fans and media alike and the speculation about him playing the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2026 getting hotter as the days pass by. The talisman footballer, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in the last edition, has not made clear yet about his plans of sitting out or playing the next year's World Cup scheduled to be hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada. Messi, however, may have been playing his last game before the home crowd when Argentina take Ecuador in last World Cup qualifier match.

Messi drops major hint on retirement plans

While the Argentine star has still refrained from sharing his complete future plans, he has acknowledged that the game against Ecuador on September 10 is going to be a 'special one.' With the World Cup being played in North America and Messi already at 36, this could very well be his last home game.

“It’s going to be a very, very special match for me because it’s the last qualifying match,” Messi said after his MLS club Inter Miami beat Orlando City to enter the Leagues Cup final.

Another reason Ecuador game could be Messi's last at home is no clarity over Argentina's plans on scheduling friendly games in the coming months.

"I don’t know if there will be friendlies or more matches, but it is a very special match, so my family will be there with me: my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings. We’re going to live it like that. I don’t know what will happen next," the star footballer added.

Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026