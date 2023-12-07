'Mediator' Ricky Ponting would like to bury hatchet between Warner and Johnson

Ex-Australia captain Ricky Ponting is willing to play the mediator's role in helping two former teammates bury the hatchet and resolve their issues. David Warner and Mitchell Johnson are at the centre of things in Australian cricket, with now-retired Johnson making headlines for launching a scathing attack on Warner over getting to choose his farewell series.

Following a dismal show at this year's Ashes in England, Warner announced the upcoming home summer his last in Tests. The three-time World Cup winner also hinted at hanging boots from all formats sometime around 2024.

Although Warner was among the runs in the 2023 CWC campaign in India, the left-handed batter struggled big time against the moving ball in England.

Meanwhile, just after the George Bailey-led selection panel announced a strong 14-man squad for the first Pakistan Test in Perth, Johnson slammed Warner's inclusion, questioning both the player in question here and the chief selector over Warner's past deeds.

"As we prepare for David Warner's farewell series, can somebody please tell me why? Why does a struggling Test opener get to nominate his own retirement date? And why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a hero's send-off?" Johnson wrote in a column for The West Australian.

Replying to Johnson's shocking remarks, Ponting put his hands up, saying if required, he would rather be a mediator, put these two inside the room and help them settle their issues.

"I have to get in between these two guys at some stage...I think I need to be the mediator and get them both in a room and let them have it out rather than playing it out in the media," Ponting told Sunrise on Thursday.

Differences were there already

Ponting revealed this issue is not new and has been brewing since the Ashes this year, which is close to six to eight months.

"They're both pretty feisty characters, and we know this issue that's come up now goes back six or eight months, back to the Ashes selection. That's where it all started. It sounds like an issue that's gone on without either of them sitting down and having a face-to-face conversation. I'd like to see that happen," Ponting added.

Speaking of Warner, Ponting said he is not someone who uttered a word about his farewell series and is rather concentrated on doing well against Pakistan.