'You are an arrogant and utterly classless individual...' - Sreesanth responds to Gambhir's cryptic post

Following the ugly spat between two ex-India cricketers, S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir, in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Wednesday, the pacer hit back at Gambhir on his cryptic social media post, calling him arrogant and an utterly classless individual. Sreesanth harshly responded to Gautam's social media post, expressing his displeasure with Gambhir's uncalled-for attitude against him on the cricket field.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE - Heated conversation between Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth in the LLC. pic.twitter.com/Cjl99SWAWK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2023 × Earlier in a recorded video, Sreesanth narrated what happened between the two on the field before unveiling every detail of their ugly conversation on Instagram Live.

The seamer revealed that, without being provoked, Gautam took a scathing attack on him, using cuss words and even calling him a fixer.

Disappointed with how Gambhir, who holds a reputation of engaging in uncalled-for verbal spats, both on and off the field, Sreesanth added,

'You have no authority to speak in such a manner and say whatever you please. You even verbally abused the umpires, and yet you speak of smiling? You are an arrogant and utterly classless individual who lacks any form of respect for those who supported you.'

Sreesanth added he always kept Gambhir and his family in high regard, but after what unfolded between the two, he will never forgive his former World Cup-winning partner.

' Until yesterday, I always held respect for you and your family. However, you used the derogatory term "fixer" not just once, but seven or eight times. You even resorted to using the F-word towards the umpires and myself, persistently trying to provoke me. Anyone who has experienced what I have endured would never forgive you. Deep down, you know that what you said and did was wrong. I'm sure even God won't forgive you. You didn't even come to the field after that. Come on, God is watching everything,' Sreesanth concluded.