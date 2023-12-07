Selectors keen on playing Ishan Kishan ahead of Virat Kohli at number 3 in 2024 T20 World Cup - Reports

The 2024 T20 World Cup is a mere seven months away, and the BCCI and its selection committee are busy pulling their socks up to put forward the best squad for the marquee event. While the onus would again be on picking the right team for the particular format, the selection committee is said to have bigger problems to deal with, and Virat Kohli's selection for the marquee event is one of them.

Following the 2022 T20 World Cup semis loss at the hands of England, India's T20I side underwent gigantic changes. While several seniors decided against playing the T20Is in the past year for reasons known to them, the selectors went all out in picking and backing youngsters for the 20-team tournament next year.

Considering the packed FTP schedule, India will play only six T20Is (thus far) in the lead-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup - three against South Africa, starting on Sunday (Dec 10) and as many against Afghanistan at home early next year. With Rohit and Virat requesting to skip the white-ball leg, the BCCI selectors have just a handful of matches to finalise a tentative 15 for the tournament, scheduled in the West Indies and the USA in June 2024.

Per the latest reports, the BCCI office bearers, including Secretary Jay Shah, Vice President Rajeev Shukla and Treasurer Ashish Shelar, alongside the selectors, have zeroed in on Rohit and Bumrah as sure-starters, with veteran batter set to continue leading India in the shortest format at least until then.

However, the selection committee is said to meet India's most prolific run-scorer in the past decade to discuss his plans, particularly in the shortest format.

Sources close to the information have told Dainik Jagran that the board is keen on playing Ishan Kishan ahead of Virat Kohli at number three in next year's T20 World Cup.

The reason behind such a call is the inclusion of someone who comes in and starts whacking from the ball one - something Virat is not particularly known for.

New-look batting line-up for T20 WC

In the absence of stand-in captain Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar led India in the recently concluded Australia T20Is, helping his team stand tall with a 4-1 lead.

With almost everything in the air considering preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup, the BCCI are committed to backing a younger and inexperienced squad, with several newcomers in line waiting to punch their maiden World Cup ticket.

Outside of the regulars like Rohit, Gill, Kishan, Pandya and Bumrah, the selectors will monitor the progress of emerging players like Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Yashasvi Jaiswal among others.