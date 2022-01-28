Md. Shami or Deepak Chahar? Aakash Chopra predicts most expensive Indian pacer at IPL mega auction

Indian fast bowlers will be in demand at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. The showpiece event is set to be held in Bengaluru next month where hundreds of players from across the globe will go under the hammer in a bid to get a chance to ply their trade in the world's biggest T20 league - the IPL.

All ten teams will be hoping to build a strong pace attack and the focus will be on to rope in quality Indian pacers who can contribute towards the team's success. There are a number of top Indian fast bowlers who are set to go under the hammer at the mega auction and are likely to bag big contracts.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, who is also an active analyst of the game, believes Deepak Chahar can become the most expensive pick among Indian pacers at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Chahar was part of the CSK squad from IPL 2018 to 2021 season last year and has picked up 59 wickets in 63 matches in his IPL career so far.

Chahar is known for his exploits in the powerplay where he has been consistently effective throughtout his stint with CSK and has proven to be a prolific wicket-taker upfront. Chahar was reelased by CSK ahead of the mega auction as the franchise could retain only four players.

"There are a lot of names who are going to be available. There will be some fight for the Indian names. But I still believe that Deepak Chahar will be the most expensive; it's just a gut feel. There will be a lot of teams who will put money on him because he is a three-over powerplay bank," said Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel.

"He is a wicket-taker. Even if he is expensive, he will pick up wickets. He is batting alright, and is putting his case forward again and again. Deepak Chahar bowls difficult overs in the powerplay; he is maturing as a player. So I am going with Deepak Chahar as the most expensive Indian bowler in the auction," he added.

Also Read: 'No budget for the Lord': Yuzvendra Chahal pulls Shardul Thakur's leg ahead of IPL mega auction

While Chopra snubbed experienced Indian campaigner Mohammed Shami, who is also in the auction pool, he backed Shardul Tahkur to also fetch a big amount at the IPL 2022 mega acution. Shardul was also part of the CSK squad last year and has enjyed a tremendous rise in the last couple of years.

"Can Shardul Thakur be the one? He can be, but will he be the most expensive? I am not a 100%, honestly, because he is a middle-overs bowler. There is one thing common between him and Deepak - that both can bat. That is another string to their bow, which is outstanding," said Chopra.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is all set to be conducted in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.