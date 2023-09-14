ugc_banner

MCA to auction two seats where MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup-winning six ball landed

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Sep 14, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

MCA to auction two seats where Dhoni's 2011 World Cup-winning six ball landed Photograph:(AFP)

Chasing 275, India won the 2011 World Cup final with six wickets in hand. While Gautam Gambhir scored the highest (97), MS Dhoni's unbeaten 91 saw India cross the line at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Indian cricket history got richer with the 2011 World Cup win against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. That winning shot (a six) off captain MS Dhoni's willow is perhaps the most beautiful moment captured in cricket's history, and to ensure this remains the most-talked-about six for years to come, the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has come up with an initiative.

The MCA decided to put those two seats where the ball, during the 2011 World Cup final landed, on auction. On their social media handles, the MCA posted saying,
"Dhoni finishes off in style… To eternalize the glory of this moment, the two seats where the ball landed at the Wankhede Stadium after MS Dhoni struck the ICC World Cup 2011 winning six will be auctioned by the MCA."

As the 2023 Cricket World Cup fever is at an all-time high, with billions of fans pinning their hopes on the Rohit Sharma-led 15-member squad to end the trophy drought, putting those two seats on auction at this time will only ignite craze and hope as the marquee event start nears.

MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain, also shared his thoughts on that six, which changed Indian cricket's dynamics forever. Speaking to the media earlier this year, Dhoni said,

To me, it was not the winning moment, it was 15-20 minutes ago when emotionally I was very high. And at the same time, I wanted to get done with it. We knew that we would win this from here, and it was very difficult for us to lose. So yes, you know it was more of a sense of satisfaction, job done, let’s move on from here.”
Talking in detail about the atmosphere at that time at the Wankhede Stadium, Dhoni said,

“The best feeling was 15-20 minutes (before the winning moment). We didn’t need a lot of runs, the partnership was well-placed, and there was a lot of dew. And the stadium started to sing Vande Mataram. That atmosphere I feel is very difficult to recreate – maybe in this [upcoming 2023] World Cup, there is a similar scenario, once the stadium, the fans start contributing. You know, it’s a very difficult (atmosphere) one to replicate. But it can only be replicated if the occasion is similar to that (in 2011) and there are like 40, 50 or 60,000 people who are singing."

Meanwhile, the upcoming edition of the Cricket World Cup will be held in India and will get underway on October 5. India will open its campaign against former five-time champions Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

