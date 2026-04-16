/MCA launches BCCI like contract system in domestic cricket, becomes first board to implement

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is all set to become the first association in Indian domestic cricket to offer contracts to players after an announcement was made on Thursday (April 16). MCA will reward players with contracts like the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with players set to be rewarded for their hard work on the field. Players will be categorised into three brackets, where they will be paid based on their ranks and performance.

MCA set to reward players with contracts

"The system is designed to support players who are on the cusp of higher honours, ensuring stability and motivation to perform consistently at the domestic level," the MCA said in a release.

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"This initiative marks a new era for Mumbai cricket," MCA president Ajinkya Naik said. "We are proud to be the first association to implement a player contract system - a progressive step that will provide greater security, structure, and growth opportunities for our Mumbai players. It reflects our vision to strengthen the foundation of Mumbai cricket and empower the next generation of cricketers."

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How will the contract system work?

Grade A: ₹12 lakh to 20 lakh per annum

Grade B: ₹8 lakh to 12 lakh per annum

Grade C: ₹8 lakh per annum

Apart from this, players will be entitled to match fees, daily allowances and performance-based incentives, as per the MCA policies.

Currently seasoned players earn about ₹200,000 per match, with roughly around ₹40,000 per match day.

Ranji Trophy Match Fees Structure (Per Day) (as per Espncricinfo)

0–20 Matches: ₹40,000 per day

21–40 Matches: ₹50,000 per day

41+ Matches: ₹60,000 per day

Non-Playing Members: ₹25,000 per day

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This means players, if Mumbai reaches the final of the Ranji Trophy and a top-category player plays in every contest, then he will earn around ₹22 lakh through match fees. Adding fees for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Duleep Trophy and other bonuses and allowances, a top player could earn around ₹50-60 lakh before contract money. This means a player participating in every match for Mumbai and is successful in winning all the matches and the tournament could earn around ₹70 lakh per season.