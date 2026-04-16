/IPL 2026: Vipraj Nigam backs Delhi to bounce back to form, says 'might make our comeback during RCB match'

Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to take defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday (April 18) as the two meet in “The Rivalry” week of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Having lost back-to-back games in IPL 2026, DC will look for a swift reply as they take on in-form RCB at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Speaking ahead of the contest was DC star Vipraj Nigam, who opened up on the team preparations ahead of the crucial contest.

Vipraj opens up on DC preparations

Having won their opening two matches of the IPL 2026 season against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI), DC lost to Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller. DC were then on the receiving end of another defeat as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat them in Chennai. Now facing an uphill task against RCB on Saturday, Nigam highlighted that the morale in the team is high as they vow to bounce back against the spirited defending champions.

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“Morale is still high, yes, we have lost two matches, but whatever mistakes we have made, we have worked on them. The one week we had, we worked on addressing the key issues and what led to our defeats against GT and CSK. Hopefully, we will make a comeback in the tournament and who knows, we might make our comeback during the RCB match on Saturday,” Vipraj said while answering WION’s Aditya Pimpale on ‘JioStar Press Room’ during IPL 2026 Rivalry Week.

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“Talking of the morale, it is fantastic and everyone is positive, including senior members of the team like the coaching staff, captain, players and others. Coaches have given us the freedom and the space, so we are up for the RCB task,” Vipraj added.

Delhi are currently on a three-match away run, which will conclude next week when they face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad. DC’s next home game is against PBKS on Saturday (April 25) before they face RCB on the following Monday.