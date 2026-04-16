Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /IPL 2026: Cummins clears fitness for late April return as SRH lose seamer Payne to ankle injury

IPL 2026: Cummins clears fitness for late April return as SRH lose seamer Payne to ankle injury

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 16, 2026, 17:52 IST | Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 17:52 IST
IPL 2026: Cummins clears fitness for late April return as SRH lose seamer Payne to ankle injury

IPL 2026 Cummins clears fitness for late April return as SRH lose David Payne Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

Pat Cummins has cleared fitness tests for an April 25 return against the Rajasthan Royals, providing a massive boost to the franchise. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad face a fresh blow as seamer David Payne is ruled out of IPL 2026 with an ankle injury.

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has cleared fitness tests and will fly to India to link up with his IPL franchise, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), for his potential return to the playing XI at the end of April. Cummins, who has been out of action since featuring in the Adelaide Test late last year due to a lumbar stress fracture, will make his anticipated comeback to cricket fully fit for the first time since July 2025. While this comes as a massive boost for a franchise, which recently won its home fixture against the Rajasthan Royals on the back of two fast-bowling debutants, SRH has lost English seamer David Payne to an ankle injury for the remainder of the season.

Leading the Orange Army in this cash-rich league, Cummins was with the team at the start of the tournament before flying home earlier this month for his scheduled follow-up scans. Upon receiving the green signal for his participation in IPL 2026, Cummins is likely to be included in the XI for the away game against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday (Apr 25).

Also read | IPL 2026: CSK sour over viral ‘Idli, dosa, chutney’ anthem in RCB clash; lodges complaint with BCCI

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While he remained in contention for a surprise return during the concluded T20 World Cup in February-March, Cummins failed to attain full fitness in time for the ICC event. Fast forward two months, and his injury status didn’t change much as his recovery continued, forcing SRH to name Ishan Kishan as the stand-in captain. Under Kishan’s leadership, SRH failed to click in earlier games, with bowling being their weakest link.

After trying seasoned T20 campaigners for the first few games, the former champions decided to unleash two uncapped quicks, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, against Rajasthan, only for them to create history with respective four-wicket hauls on IPL debuts. The two reduced the Royals to 5/9 at one stage inside the Powerplay. Riding on their performances, SRH beat RR by 59 to pick up their second win of the season.

Currently placed fourth on the points table, SRH has won two out of five contested matches.

Trending Stories

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

Trending Topics