/IPL 2026: Cummins clears fitness for late April return as SRH lose seamer Payne to ankle injury

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has cleared fitness tests and will fly to India to link up with his IPL franchise, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), for his potential return to the playing XI at the end of April. Cummins, who has been out of action since featuring in the Adelaide Test late last year due to a lumbar stress fracture, will make his anticipated comeback to cricket fully fit for the first time since July 2025. While this comes as a massive boost for a franchise, which recently won its home fixture against the Rajasthan Royals on the back of two fast-bowling debutants, SRH has lost English seamer David Payne to an ankle injury for the remainder of the season.

Leading the Orange Army in this cash-rich league, Cummins was with the team at the start of the tournament before flying home earlier this month for his scheduled follow-up scans. Upon receiving the green signal for his participation in IPL 2026, Cummins is likely to be included in the XI for the away game against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday (Apr 25).

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While he remained in contention for a surprise return during the concluded T20 World Cup in February-March, Cummins failed to attain full fitness in time for the ICC event. Fast forward two months, and his injury status didn’t change much as his recovery continued, forcing SRH to name Ishan Kishan as the stand-in captain. Under Kishan’s leadership, SRH failed to click in earlier games, with bowling being their weakest link.



After trying seasoned T20 campaigners for the first few games, the former champions decided to unleash two uncapped quicks, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, against Rajasthan, only for them to create history with respective four-wicket hauls on IPL debuts. The two reduced the Royals to 5/9 at one stage inside the Powerplay. Riding on their performances, SRH beat RR by 59 to pick up their second win of the season.

