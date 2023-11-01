The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has given a fitting honour to legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar on the eve of the India- Sri Lanka ODI World Cup contest on Wednesday (Nov 1). MCA honoured Sachin with a statue imitating his famous lofted cover drive at the Wankhede Stadium, adjacent to the stand named after the player himself. The honour also means that Tendulkar now has both a pavilion and a statue at the venue having graced the game for more than two decades. Unveiled 🤩



Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates his statue at the Wankhede Stadium!#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/nXim0rKfUI — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2023 × Tendulkar honoured with statue

Crafted by Pramod Kamble, a renowned painter-sculptor from Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra, the statue serves as a token of remark to the legendary player. It was originally planned to be inaugurated in April during Tendulkar’s 50th birthday, however, that was postponed due to multiple reasons. But Wednesday was the perfect day to inaugurate the venue considering both India and Sri Lanka go head-to-head in a repeat of the 2011 ODI World Cup final.

India beat Sri Lanka in the 2011 edition final while a win on Thursday will see the hosts take the top spot in the league standings. The win will also see India officially qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup with two matches to spare. Rohit Sharma’s men will start the day in second place with 12 points in six matches as South Africa’s win over New Zealand saw them occupy the top spot.

Sri Lanka on the other hand are fighting for a place in the semifinal and will need a win to keep their fate in their own hands. Their defeat to Afghanistan came with a big spanner in the work as they only have four points in six matches. A defeat to India will all but end their World Cup journey.

The event was attended by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Ashish Shelar, along with officials from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) such as president Amol Kale, secretary Ajinkya Naik, and other members of the apex council.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE