/‘Match-fit, not gym-fit’: Gavaskar questions Team India’s training methods amid injury crisis

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that it is unfair to blame the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for the recurring injuries suffered by Indian players, pointing out that most of these injuries occur while they are representing India rather than during their time at the CoE.

Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan and Hardik Pandya are among the Indian stars currently dealing with injuries. The CoE has faced criticism from fans and experts, who have questioned whether players are being cleared to return before fully completing their rehabilitation.

Gavaskar said it was unfortunate that the physiotherapists at the Bengaluru-based CoE were being blamed. He also suggested that the repeated hamstring injuries among Indian players could be linked to their training methods.

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“While Bumrah has a knee injury, it’s seen that most Indian players suffer from hamstring injuries. Clearly, there is something wrong with their training and that is why these recurring hamstring injuries,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for the Mid-Day.

“These injuries happen when they are playing for India, but unfortunately the blame is put on the physios at the BCCI centre of excellence. The so-called biomechanics, where a bowler can bowl only so many balls in the practice nets, is a questionable practice,” Gavaskar added.

The former India batter also questioned whether players need to spend several hours in the gym every day. He stressed that being ready for matches should be given more importance than simply focusing on gym fitness.

“It is an issue that needs a good, hard look at why these injuries are happening again and again. It’s more important to be match fit than gym fit. But then, maybe I am from a generation that had different ideas on fitness,” Gavaskar said.