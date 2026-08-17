/‘Bring Transparency’: Gavaskar calls for IPL player fees and salary caps to be made public

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar wants to see more transparency in the IPL trade window, urging that player transfers and salary fees be made public. The IPL auction for the next season is still months away, and speculation around mega trade deals, including that of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, has been making headlines. Although not about the transfer, Gavaskar points out that during an IPL trade, the numbers are known to only two entities: the BCCI and the player, which then keeps the remaining franchises unaware of whether the teams in question have maintained or breached the salary cap.

"...there's some speculation in the media about the possible switching of players from one franchise to another. There's, of course, still some time before that window closes. However, while the transfer of a player from one franchise to another is in the public domain, when a trade takes place, the numbers are known only to the two franchises, the player and the BCCI," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his Mid-Day column.



"In such a situation, the other franchises don't know whether the salary cap that every franchise has for its squad was maintained or breached. That's why it's important for full transparency that the numbers are also made public,” he added.

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Gavaskar also notes that with transparency coming in, the cash-rich Indian Premier League would maintain its status and avoid fingers being pointed at it by other parties.



"The IPL is the greatest T20 league in the world, and it's therefore crucial that full transparency is maintained so that there's no finger-pointing at it from those jealous of it," he wrote further.



Meanwhile, Pandya’s potential trade has gripped the transfer window, with fans wondering what his IPL future would be. Since returning to the Mumbai Indians after two seasons with Gujarat Titans, Pandya has captained the franchise but failed to lead them to an IPL trophy. Moreover, drama around the change in MI captaincy reportedly created friction in the dressing room.

