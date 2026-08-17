/‘Won’t Accept Him’: Kris Srikkanth rejects Ashwin’s pick Eoin Morgan for CSK coach role

Krishnamachari Srikkanth, fondly known as Kris Srikkanth, has rejected Ravichandran Ashwin’s pick for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach role. While Ashwin suggested former England captain Eoin Morgan’s name as a replacement for Stephen Fleming, who left CSK after 18 years and became England Test head coach, Srikkanth said he wouldn’t even consider him as an option. He also expressed stern views on not having Brendon McCullum step into Fleming's shoes.



Srikkanth said even though Morgan led England to a World Cup title in 2019, he failed to guide KKR to an IPL title while captaining them, rather suggesting he stick to commentary.

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"I won't go for Eoin Morgan for sure. He was a good player and a good captain for England. But as a coach, I won't accept him as an option. Even for KKR as their captain, he didn't do anything great. It'll be best if he just sticks to commentary," Srikkanth said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

"Likewise, it'll be good for CSK if they don't appoint Brendon McCullum as the head coach. They should say no to both Morgan and McCullum.”



While Morgan has no experience coaching an IPL team, McCullum coached KKR for three seasons (2020 to 2022), leading them to the final in the 2021 edition, in which Morgan was the captain.



"I have a feeling Eoin Morgan might be coming... His name is doing the rounds strongly...; early discussions are on, no doubt," Ashwin earlier said.

Srikkanth Suggests Ex-CSK Opener for Coach’s Role

Srikkanth, however, suggested a key name for CSK’s head coach role, someone who has played alongside both McCullum and Ashwin in the IPL: Michael Hussey. The former Australian batter has been part of CSK’s backroom staff for the longest time, having worked with the current crop of players.

