/IND vs SL, 1st Test: Shubman Gill pulls off spectacular one-handed catch - WATCH

India captain Shubman Gill produced a stunning moment in the field during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, taking a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Kamindu Mendis. The batter stepped out to face Kuldeep Yadav and hit the ball towards extra cover, where Gill quickly dived to his left and took a one-handed catch just before it touched the ground.

Gill celebrated the catch by throwing the ball in the air and punching his fist, after making an impressive effort with quick reflexes.

The wicket came at an important stage as Sri Lanka struggled against India’s spin attack and the conditions in Galle. Gill’s catch gave India further momentum as they looked to put pressure on the Sri Lankan batting lineup.

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Indian spinners keep SL under pressure

India were bowled out for 462 earlier in the morning, adding only two runs to their overnight score of 460/9. During SL batting, Mohammed Siraj made an instant impact, dismissing Nishan Fernando with only his second delivery. Fernando edged the ball to Devdutt Padikkal at first slip.

Manav Suthar also made a quick start, taking a wicket with his first delivery. He later dismissed Lahiru Udara for 27 as his ability to turn and bounce troubled the Sri Lankan batters.

Kuldeep then removed Mendis, with Gill completing the dismissal through his outstanding catch. Ravindra Jadeja increased Sri Lanka’s problems by dismissing captain Dhananjaya de Silva for 21 before lunch.

Sri Lanka went into the break at 99/5, trailing India by 363 runs.