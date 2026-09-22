/‘This time I lost the battle’: England Ashes hero Mark Wood retires from international cricket

England pacer and Ashes hero Mark Wood has announced his international retirement after losing battles to injuries that marred his career. At 36, Wood won it all: a home Ashes (2015), an ODI World Cup (2019) and the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022, and will always be remembered as the fastest England bowler of all time. In 146 international matches, Wood picked up 253 wickets, including 119 in 38 Tests at 30.79.

After injuring his knee midway through the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, Wood featured in only one match: the away Ashes opener in November last year, which was also his final appearance in international cricket. Wood remains active in franchise leagues worldwide and would like to feature for Durham in the T20 Blast next. He also enjoys his time working as a media professional.

Taking to his social media handles on Tuesday morning, hours before England’s ODI series opener against Sri Lanka in Durham, Wood announced his decision to step aside from England Cricket.

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Battling injuries over the years, Wood explained how he felt since last featuring for England almost a year ago.

"It's been a long time since Perth, in November, my last game, so it's been a year-and-a-half where it's just ground me down to thinking, 'Look, I'm never going to get back to this level,” Wood said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“My contract ends in September, and I think it just feels like the right time. I never wanted to give up [playing for] England, but the lads that are coming through are doing a fantastic job. The news should be about the lads that are going to get their contract, and I can just focus on other things.”

Want to be Remembered as a ‘Great Teammate’

When asked how he wanted to be remembered, England’s express pacer said he would like it if people remember him for being someone who gave it all for the team and was cherished by his teammates. Revealing his favourite memories, Wood shied away from naming any on-field moments, picking behind-the-scenes memories instead.

"My best memories are with the lads - not moments that I've had, which I do cherish myself - but I think of times when I've done things with the guys like quiz nights in the team room, and seeing my family and friends up at The Oval when we've won the Ashes. It's as much for them as me.

"I'd love to just be remembered for being great amongst the lads in the dressing room, a great team-mate, and someone that tried their absolute best all the time - and that should be a given when you're playing for England.