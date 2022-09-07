Manchester City star Erling Haaland breaks Kylian Mbappe's elite record with stunning brace against Sevilla

Manchester City striker Erlin Haaland continued his red-hot form for the club in their Champions League opener against Sevilla on Wednesday. Haaland bagged a brace as City thrashed Sevilla 4-0 to get off to a flying start in the Champions League. The Norweigan star has now scored an impressive 12 goals in just seven matches for City across competitions.

Haaland joined City from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund arlier this summer. While he was expected to continue his goal-scoring exploits for the reigning Premier League champions, many felt it might take him some time to settle down in the new league. However, Haaland has wasted little time and has been absolutely phenomenal for the Cityzens.

He made his Champions League debut for City in their game against Sevilla on Wednesday and scored one goal each in both haves to help them earn a dominant win. He opened the scoring after latching on to a cross from Kevin De Bruyne in the 20th minute before doubling his tally in the 67th minute.

With his magnificent brace, Haaland went on to break an elite Champions League record held by PSG star Kylian Mbappe. Haaland surpassed Mbappe to become the youngest player to complete 25 goals in the competition's history. Mbappe achieved the feat at the age of 22 years and 80 days while Haaland has completed 25 goals at the age of 22 years and 47 days.

Mbappé: youngest to 35 goals

Haaland: quickest & youngest to 25 goals



The next generation.#UCL pic.twitter.com/jja6oQQ6BL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 6, 2022 ×

Haaland created another record with his brace against Sevilla as he also became the quickest to complete 25 goals in the competition. Haaland has managed to reach 25 goals in just 20 games, surpassing former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who bagged 25 goals in 30 matches.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was all praise for the 22-year-old after his heroics against Sevilla and said his numbers speak for themselves. "I love this routine, but it's been a routine in every single press conference after the game, asking me about him and his goals. Hopefully he can continue this routine, but the numbers speak for themselves," said Guardiola post the game.