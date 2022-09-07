Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Thierry Henry settles long-standing best forward debate

Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry recently offered fans his personal take on who is the better forward between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. Henry chose to back his compatriot and PSG's marquee attacker, Mbappe, over the rising Manchester City talent, Haaland.

Henry argued that while both Haaland and Mbappe are phenomenal in front of goal, it is the Frenchman's ability to build plays and create goal-scoring chances that sets him apart from the Norweigan forward.

ALSO READ: 'Not about performance'- Bernd Leno offers update on Arsenal exit, claims politics played a major role

He asserted that Mbappe is the more complete forward between the two, owing to his tendency to perform both aspects of attacking efficiently. Henry further admitted that Mbappe, as an attacker, is much more versatile, considering how he can play on either flank, while Haaland can only play down the middle.

"Mbappe can create and finish. Haaland doesn't create. He finishes. Mbappe can play on the right and on the left. He can play in the middle. Haaland can only play in the middle.

"He is a magnificent player and with him they can win the Champions League last year against Real Madrid. If it was him at the end of those chances that they missed, they will have been focused on scoring one or two. For now, Mbappe is still my vote," said Henry while in conversation with CBS Sports.

ALSO READ: French green party propose a 'PSG Bill' to limit the use of private planes: Report

Both Mbappe and Haaland have managed to thoroughly entertain and impress fans with their jaw-dropping performances on the pitch so far in the 2022-23 season.

The fresh-faced Manchester City star has already managed to rack up a whopping ten Premier League goals to his name across six games, in addition to netting two hat-tricks in as many games. Mbappe, on the other hand, has managed to find the back of the net seven times in five Ligue 1 fixtures so far.