The environmental faction that exists within the French Senate has seemingly moved to introduce a bill to limit the use of private jets. The bill also aims to promote the use of public trains for travel. The bill, however, is reportedly set to be named after French footballing giants Paris Saint-Germain after the club found itself in the heart of a environmental controversy.

PSG head coach Christophe Galtier and marquee attacker Kylian Mbappe recently found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after they were called out by various French fans, environmentalists and even politicians for displaying such irresponsibility with respect to the environment and its degradation prompted by the overuse of natural resources like fuel.

The duo found themselves at the receiving end of a significant amount of flak after joking about the use of sand yachts instead of France's railway system.

Capitalizing on the media frenzy that is currently surrounding the issue of unnecessary use of private air travel, the environmental group in the Senate plans to propose a bill to regulate private air travel in the country.

The President of the ecologist group in the French Senate, Guillaume Gontard, who has spearheaded the charge for months, returned to the forefront of the political and media scene this week in the aftermath of the Mbappe controversy.

"One would have thought that Kylian Mbappe would set an example in order to change our habits to fight against global warming. We still have work in raising awareness. We are going to need strong public policy and binding proposals.

"We are also considering filing a 'PSG' bill to ban jets when there is a rail solution less than 2 hour 30 minutes. It's a simple and common sense solution," asserted Guillaume Gontard. (Translated from French by Google Translate)