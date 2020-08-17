Manchester City commission statue to honour departing club legend David Silva

Manchester City Football Club on Monday revealed that they will honour David Silva with the commissioning of a statue to be located at the Etihad Stadium. A training pitch with bespoke mosaic will also be dedicated to him at the City Football Academy.

The news comes as Silva, widely considered one of the club’s greatest ever players, called time on his City career after Saturday’s defeat to Lyon, after ten exceptional seasons. Silva himself was privately informed of the plans by Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak following his final Premier League game against Norwich in July.

Having last year announced a similar plan to celebrate the contribution made by Vincent Kompany, the Club will unveil Silva’s lasting tribute following that of the former Belgian captain, the creation of which is currently underway. Both sculptures will be unveiled in 2021.

The bespoke mosaic for the City Football Academy pitch has already been completed and immortalises David’s remarkable contribution to the 6-1 defeat of arch-rivals United in 2011. He will receive a duplicate mosaic for his own home.

The pitch dedication will take place at the earliest opportunity within Government Safety Guidelines and David’s ability to travel to Manchester.

A World Cup winner and twice European champion with his native Spain, Silva, known affectionately as El Mago, played an integral role in the most transformative period in City’s history. In 436 appearances, he won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and three Community Shields as City positioned themselves as a leading club in the global game.

Reflecting on Silva’s time at the club Manchester City Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, said: “David Silva is a transformational player; a quiet leader who has acted quietly and deliberately and inspired everyone around him, from the youngest academy player to his senior team-mates over the past ten years. He has put a stamp on the team, on this Club, its history and even the Premier League as a whole.

"In doing so he has been instrumental to the beautiful football philosophy you see today. He was the start of it. As with Vincent before him, David’s statue will act as a lasting reminder of the wonderful moments that he gave us, not only as an incredible footballer, but as an inspiring ambassador who represented this Football Club with great dignity at all times.”

Upon making his 436th appearance for the club against Lyon on Saturday, David joined the top 10 list of all-time Manchester City appearance makers. He sits joint 10th with Willie Donachie and is the first player to be added to the list since Paul Power 34 years ago.

