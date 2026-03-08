Lionel Messi moved to the brink of another goal-scoring milestone as Inter Miami bagged their second win of the Major League Soccer season with a 2-1 victory over DC United on Saturday. Messi, who scored twice in Miami's Florida derby win over Orlando last week, bagged his third goal of the season with a deft chipped finish in the 27th minute at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The Argentine superstar's 80th goal for Miami takes his career tally to 899, leaving him just one away from reaching the 900-goal milestone.

The eight-time Ballon D'Or winner, who turns 39 in June, scored 672 goals for Barcelona earlier in his career and 32 at Paris Saint-Germain, with a further 115 international goals for Argentina.

Saturday's win moved the reigning MLS champions up the Eastern Conference standings into third place with six points from three games.

Miami, who on Thursday were guests of President Donald Trump at a White House reception, took the lead in the 17th minute with a superb curling shot from the edge of the area by Messi's Argentina team-mate Rodrigo De Paul.

Messi then doubled Miami's lead 10 minutes later, latching on to a sublime through ball from Mateo Silvetti and dinking a first-time finish over the advancing DC United goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

United rallied after half-time, and were given hope when Israeli forward Tai Baribo pulled a goal back in the 75th minute.