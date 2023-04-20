Madhusmita Jena-Das, an UK-based Indian woman from Odisha, completes a marathon in saree - Pics goes viral

In a lovely human-interest story coming straight from Manchester, England, an UK-based Indian woman from Odisha has made headlines for several reasons after competing in a marathon on Sunday. Madhusmita Jena-Das, a 41-year-old woman, was seen participating in a 42.5-km marathon while wearing a stunning Sambalpuri handloom saree.

Wearing an ever-beautiful smile on her all throughout, Madhusmita completed the marathon in an impressive four hours and fifty minutes.

“Madhusmita Jena, an Indian living in Manchester, UK, comfortably runs Manchester marathon 2023 in a lovely Sambalpuri Saree

While proudly showcasing her Indian heritage, she also presents an inviting perspective on the quintessential #Indian attire,” reads the caption of the post, shared by FISIUK 🇮🇳 (Friends of India Soc Intl UK), on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the former assistant secretary-general at the United Nations, Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, also retweeted the same post and wrote,

Saree Jahan Se Achhi🇮🇳

Saree Jahan Se Achhi🇮🇳

In the video, the Indian woman was seen running alongside several other runners and was cheered on her way to the finish line. She was also seen giving high-fives to people as everyone seemed elated to watch her complete such a long marathon wearing a saree and her orange snickers.