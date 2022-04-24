Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and squads

Mumbai Indians (MI) have endured their worst start to a season in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they find themselves winless after their first seven matches this season. MI have faced seven straight defeats in their first seven games in what has been the worst start by any team in IPL history.

No other team has lost seven matches at the start of the season. Mumbai Indians will be desperately aiming to bag their first win of the season when they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match no. 37 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

While nothing has gone right for Mumbai Indians so far this season, Lucknow Super Giants have had a decent campaign and are sitting at the fifth spot on the points table at present with four wins from seven matches. LSG are heading into the clash on the back of a loss against RCB in their last game and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

Mumbai Indians' top-order has failed to fire while the middle-order has also struggled to finish games. Their bowling too has been far from good withJasprit Bumrah failing to find support from the other end. On the other hand, LSG have a settled batting unit with skipper KL Rahul returning to form with a sublime hundred earlier in the season.

LSG's bowling attack has also been boosted by the returns of all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder, who have supported pacers Avesh Khan and Dushmantha Chameera well so far this season.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

Head to head

Lucknow Super Giants had defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in the only meeting between the two sides in IPL 2022 earlier this season. LSG lead 1-0 when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Stats:

Mumbai Indians' batter Ishan Kishan had started the season in an emphatic manner with 135 runs in the first two matches. He has since scored only 56 runs in the next five matches at an average of just over 11.

Trivia:

Mumbai Indians are yet to play at the Wankhede Stadium this season and this will be their first encounter at the iconic venue. Mumbai Indians have an impressive win percentage of 62.7 at the venue.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav