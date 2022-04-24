LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians clash?

Mumbai Indians (MI) have recorded the worst start to a season by any team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. Rohit Sharma & Co. have lost their first seven matches in a row in the ongoing IPL 2022 and are desperately looking to get off the mark this season.

MI will be aiming for their first win of the season when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 24). The two teams have had contrasting starts to their campaign. While MI are winless so far, Lucknow Super Giants have four wins in seven games in their debut campaign in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians have struggled with both bat and the ball so far this season. While openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have struggled to get their team off to good starts, the middle-order has failed to take the team over the line in crucial run chases. Their bowling attack has also lacked venom as Jasprit Bumrah has almost single-handedly carried the pace attack, while the lack of a wicket-taking spinner has cost them games.

Lucknow Super Giants are currently sitting at the fifth spot on the points table with eight points from seven matches so far this season. KL Rahul & Co. are heading into the game on the back of an 18-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last outing. They will be keen to bounce back to winning ways to ensure they can reach the top half of the table.

LSG faltered chasing a target of 182 runs against RCB as the likes of Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey failed to get going. While De Kock and skipper KL Rahul have been in sublime form, Pandey is yet to make an impactful contribution with the bat.

LSG's middle-order has also failed to fire as a unit but with the likes of Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni in their ranks, Rahul & Co. possess the firepower to hurt the best of the teams in the competition. LSG would also hope for an improved show from their pacers after they failed to stop RCB on a low-key total despite getting off to a good start.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 prediction:

Lucknow Super Giants will start favourites against a struggling Mumbai Indians whenthey lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. However, with nothing to lose, MI will be looking to give their all in search of the elusive first win of the season. Rohit & Co. might bag their first win of IPL 2022 tonight.