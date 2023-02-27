LOWEST-EVER T20 score! Isle of Man attain UNWANTED record after being all-out for 10 vs Spain

On Sunday (February 26), Isle of Man recorded the lowest-ever T20 score. The Carl Haartman-led side bundled out for a mere 10 runs in 8.4 overs versus Spain at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground. None of their batters crossed the double-digit mark with Joseph Burrows (4) being the top run-getter. From Spain's perspective, Mohammad Kamran (4 for 4) and Atif Mehmood (4 for 6) starred with the ball.

Talking about the no-show from Isle of Man batting line-up, as many as six batters were dismissed for zero whereas there was no boundary hit throughout their forgettable inning. As a result, they have recorded the lowest score in the history of T20 cricket, going past Sydney Thunders who got dismissed for 15 versus Adelaide Strikers in the 2022/23 Big Bash League (BBL).

The match was a disaster of epic proportion for Isle of Man as Spain chased down the target in two deliveries, including a no-ball. Opener Awais Ahmed struck two sixes on the trot to take his side to a memorable ten-wicket win with as many as 118 balls to spare.

The win margin by 118 balls remaining is the biggest in all T20 cricket.

LOWEST T20I score

The Isle of Man also registered the lowest T20I score. They broke a four-year unwanted record set by Turkey, who got bundled out for a paltry 21 against Czech Republic in 2019. This isn't the first time where Isle of Man fell flat versus the Spainish line-up. Their previous lowest score (66) also came against Spain on February 25, a day before being dismissed for 10.